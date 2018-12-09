Capturing the sick Southern Resident killer whale known as J50 is not out of the question as the young orca's condition continues to deteriorate.

If it comes down to it and there are no other alternatives, J50 could be captured in order to evaluate her health and provide care, before releasing back into the wild.

Chris Yates, assistant regional administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), said if the orca was captured, it would be done in a way that wouldn't impact her family unit - J Pod.

NOAA's Lynn Barr said J50's health has deteriorated over recent weeks. The orca is working hard to swim. Without a proper diagnosis, she says there is no way to tell exactly what is wrong with J50.

It's unclear exactly how long J50 has left to live.

There is no timeline to determine when J50 would be captured. Instead, the orca will be monitored and if she exhibits unusual behavior and becomes separated from her family or stranded, she will be captured.

The public is invited to discuss the emergency response for ailing orca J50 at two meetings this weekend.

NOAA called for the meetings, based on the public's interest in J50's health and the saga of an orca who carried her dead calf for 17 days.

The two cases underscore concern for the declining population of endangered Southern Resident killer whales in the Northwest. The numbers have dwindled to 75 whales as of 2018.

NOAA and partner organizations have made attempts to administer antibiotics to J50 and deliver salmon to the ailing Southern Resident killer whale.

Despite human intervention, J50 is now emaciated and often seeing lagging behind her J Pod family. NOAA reports her survival is unlikely, as veterinarians believe they have exhausted remote treatment options.

NOAA says the next steps could involve a rescue operation and hands-on physical exam. Response teams would only intervene if J50 became stranded or separated from her pod, so that no other whales would be impacted.

If scientists can successfully rehab J50, the ultimate goal is to reunite her with the J Pod for her contribution to the population. If it's determined the young whale cannot be saved, NOAA says J50 would be returned to her pod to live out her life with family.

The public is invited to learn more about the emergency response plan and share feedback on the recovery efforts.

The public meetings are scheduled for:

Saturday, September 15 at 7 p.m. at Friday Harbor High School

Sunday, September 16 at 1 p.m. at the University of Washington, Haggett Hall Cascade Room, Seattle campus

