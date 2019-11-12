SPOKANE, Wash. — The water in Rathdrum is safe to drink after the city found normal levels of lead in the water.

Previous tests produced three samples with lead levels above 15 parts per billion, which is the legal limit.

New tests produced samples with levels of 2.8 and 1.1 parts of lead per billion, or undetectable levels of lead, according to a Facebook post from the city.

The samples that came in above the legal limit were taken from private residences, and officials believe the results could have been skewed by old pipes, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The new tests were all taken from the city's wells and distribution lines, according to the city's Facebook.

