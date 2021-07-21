Here are the Spokane-area public lands that are temporarily closed

The temporary closure impacts Dishman Hills Natural Conservation Area and Dragoon Creek Campground near Deer Park.

SPOKANE, Wash — Due to the already record-breaking wildfire season fueled by extreme heat and historic drought across the Pacific Northwest, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is closing all public lands in eastern Washington on Friday.

Across Washington state, over 900 fires have burned more than 140-thousand acres. The number of wildfire ignitions is already double that of the 10-year average, DNR said in a release.

The lands in the Spokane area that are included in the closure are Dishman Hills Natural Conservation Area and Dragoon Creek Campground near Deer Park.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said the decision to close the lands was not an easy one, but it had to be done.

"We know this is our summer and we live for our summers in Washington state," Franz said.

The temporary closure may affect summer plans to visit DNR lands and trails. However, campers and hikers agree that it is for the best.

Park visitor James Zierdt said he is not surprised by the decision.

"It doesn't necessarily surprise me because there have been times in the past when it's been really dry that the park has been closed."

For eastern Washington, DNR warns that all land east of the Cascades is either at very high or extreme fire danger. No word was given on when DNR plans to reopen public lands.