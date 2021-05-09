John Wayne's former yacht the Norwester is slowly sinking near San Juan Islands

The vessel sustained damage to its hull in mid-April. The owner is now working to salvage the vessel.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Norwester, formerly owned by film legend John Wayne, is semi-submerged off the north end of Henry Island in San Juan County, according to the Coast Guard.

On April 17, the 76-foot vessel sustained heavy damage hull. The eight people on board were rescued.

The Coast Guard has issued a Captain of the Port Order to the vessel's owner, requiring the owner to take necessary action to salvage the vessel.

As of May 9, the vessel was being held in position with multiple anchors. A sheen containment boom was also deployed to help mitigate any environmental impact.

There is no immediate threat to the environment, according to the Coast Guard.

Towline Marine Assist helped respond to the initial mayday call. Captain Deb Fritz said they sent a diver into the water, who reported the keel was dislodged. The vessel had nearly 500 gallons of diesel on board at the time.

The Norwester was built in 1932 and owned by Charles Gilbert. It was sold in 1937 and used as a patrol boat during World War II. It was eventually sold to John Wayne.