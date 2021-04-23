SNAP distributes energy conservation bags to help Spokane families save on utilities

Free LED light bulbs, weather installation strips, and more can be found in the bags to help reduce energy usage and save on utility bills.

SPOKANE, Wash. — SNAP will distribute 600 energy conservation bags to help families in Spokane save on their utility bills.

According to SNAP, high energy bills disproportionately affect families with lower incomes, but these bags are supposed to help with that issue. SNAP Conversation Education Coordinator Michelle Howard said the kits are being handed out for free from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23.

The bags will be passed out across the region. They can be found at places like the Perry District HiCo market, Mitchell’s Harvest Food in Cheney, and Glenn’s Foods in Mead. They are distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Multiple resources are provided with the kit, including an LED light bulb, window insulators to keep cool air in during the summer or keep the cold air out during winters.

SNAP’s partner McKinstry Co. provided a new shower head in the kit which can be installed to save water and energy. There are also outlet switches provided which can help save on energy.

“So every year we have at least one day of service,” said Christie Hoffpauer, the Business Development Director for INW Energy. “Last year unfortunately we had to cancel because of the lockdown.”

On Wednesday, volunteers got together to assemble the energy kits.

“It’s been about 14 months since we had to stop doing any kind of outreach in this outrage. Although we’re still in a pandemic we learned a little bit about how to do it safely,” said Howard.