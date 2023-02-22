Colchuck Peak avalanche victims identified, recovery efforts will depend on conditions

Recovery efforts for the victims are now based on avalanche and weather conditions, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The three people killed in an avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth on Sunday, Feb. 19, were identified Wednesday.

The victims are Seong Cho, 54; Jeannie Less, 60; and Yun Park, 66. Recovery efforts for the victims are now based on avalanche and weather conditions, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

No rescuers were sent to the avalanche scene on Wednesday.

Survivors told the Chelan County Sherriff's Office of Emergency Management that the slide occurred around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Six people were climbing when the lead climber triggered the slide and four people fell.

Three other slides then sent snow and rocks on top of the climbers.

Three people were killed and a fourth person was injured and evacuated by search and rescue teams.

The group was not traveling with avalanche beacons or outreach devices, as someone was forced to climb back down and notify rescuers of the incident.

Avalanche danger was "moderate" above and near the tree line and "low" below the tree line in the east central Cascades for most of the day Sunday, according to the NWAC. However, danger was expected to increase throughout the day as a multi-day storm entered the region, and avalanche danger was forecasted to be "high" above tree line Sunday evening into Monday.

One person who participated in the rescue said conditions were not suitable for mountaineering that day.

Craig Gyselinck with Chelan County Mountain Rescue said "bad weather" was headed toward them and they "only had hours" before it got worse.