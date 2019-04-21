Earth Day is Monday. To celebrate, visitors will be able to enter Washington state parks for free instead of paying $10 for a one-day pass or a $30 annual Discover Pass.

There are over 100 state parks in Washington. Click here to find a park near you.

Earth Day is the fifth of 12 free days in 2019. The remaining free state park days this year are listed below:

Saturday, June 1 — National Trails Day

Saturday, June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 9 — Free Fishing Day

Sunday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 28 — National Public Lands Day

Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 29 — Autumn free day

The free day does not apply to Sno-Parks. Visitors will still need a Sno-Park permit which can be found here.

For all other days throughout the year, you can purchase a Discover Pass to access State Parks.

