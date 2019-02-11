SPOKANE, Wash. — A stage 1 burn ban is in place for Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Orielle counites due to poor air quality throughout the region.

The Washington State Department of Ecology enforced the ban because "light winds and strong temperature inversions are expected over the coming days" which could put people at risk for exposure to unhealthy levels of air pollution, according to a press release from the department.

Under a stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified wood burning-devices are prohibited unless they are a home's only source of adequate heat, according to the department.

To report illegal burning or negative impacts from smoke, call 866-211-6284.

