Bill Nye 'the Science Guy' visits Mt. St. Helens with Gov. Inslee

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and Bill Nye 'the Science Guy' visited Mount St. Helens on Thursday to learn about the plans for a new environment education center and the importance of outdoor education and conservancy.

The two went on on a hike to the Johnston Ridge Observatory and then they visited the Mount St. Helens Science and Learning Center.

In a tweet from Gov. Inslee, he said they were envisioning the expansion of the Outdoor School for All in Washington.

"The next generation needs to be ready to adapt to climate change and outdoor education is essential for us to prepare for what needs to be done," Inslee wrote.

The next generation needs to be ready to adapt to climate change & outdoor education is essential for us to prepare for what needs to be done. Today I'm with @BillNye touring the @MSHInstitute Science & Learning Center envisioning expansion of the Outdoor School for All in WA. pic.twitter.com/qVC2wDv3pl — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 8, 2021

The Johnston Ridge observatory hosts interpretive displays that tell the biological, geological, and human story of Mount St. Helens.

the Mount St. Helens Science and Learning Center works to advance understanding and stewardship of the Earth through science, education, and exploration of volcanic landscapes. The learning center hosts outdoor youth education programs expert-led field seminars, guided exploration programs and meaningful volunteer opportunities.

According to Bill Nye's website, Nye is a scientist, engineer, comedian, author, and inventor. He aims to help people everywhere understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work. Making science entertaining and accessible is something Bill has been doing most of his life. He is also the CEO of a non-profit space advocacy organization, The Planetary Society, where the world’s citizens work to advance space exploration and science.