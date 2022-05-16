Aging fuel tanks could cost gas station operators millions

Regulators say thousands of fuel tanks need to be replaced across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAN ZANDT, Wash. — A hidden problem is lurking beneath gas stations all across the state.

Aging fuel tanks are rotting -- threatening the environment and costing business owners big money to fix.

Jeff Margolis operated a small grocery store and gas station for 49 years in the tiny Whatcom County town of Van Zandt.

He closed the operation down in 2019.

The old gas pumps are long gone, but they’ve left a lasting legacy that Margolis has to deal with -- giving him a sinking feeling.

"Gravity is the enemy that never sleeps," he said.

Three gas pumps operated there since at least 1934.

The state now says Margolis is responsible for generations of contamination from underground fuel tanks.

He estimates the fix will cost 3 million dollars.

"So now here I am dealing with this burden that was not entirely my own doing," Margolis said.

Margolis would like to sell the place or leave it to his kids but he doesn’t want to saddle them with this burden.

And he isn’t alone.

The state Department of Ecology says there are at least 2,500 gas stations across the state that need to be cleaned up.

That adds up to about 10,000 tanks.

"Generations have passed until there was finally some government oversight and now they're suddenly saying this is my responsibility," said Margolis.

Margolis said he’s had the water on his property tested and it shows no signs of contamination.

As for what comes next, Margolis is simply at a loss.

"Well, I give up. I just give up," he said with an exasperated sigh. "It’s in God's hands."

There is some state money available to help property owners, but Margolis doesn't believe there is nearly enough to fully fund all the clean-ups that need to happen.