Looking to help out the community? The 18th annual Spokane River Clean-Up is happening Saturday

Volunteers will clean near the University District, the Downtown River Gorge area around Peaceful Valley, High Bridge Park and more.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 18th annual Spokane River Clean-Up will work to keep the river a beautiful and healthy icon of the Inland Northwest.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 18.

The Lands Council is hosting hundreds of dedicated volunteers at the event.

Volunteers are anticipated to remove thousands of pounds of garbage from the river, covering locations in the University District, the Downtown River Gorge area around Peaceful Valley, High Bridge Park, and People’s Park, and into Riverside State Park.

According to a press release from the Lands Council, this year’s clean-up will be self-guided. Volunteers will work independently or in groups to clean-up their chosen section of the river’s shoreline.