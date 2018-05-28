The Museum of Flight's has a new, permanent exhibit honoring some of the military and civilian aircraft that were part of the Vietnam War. "Vietnam Divided: War Above Southeast Asia" opened Memorial Day Weekend in the museum's glass-walled main gallery.

The museum says the display focuses on the air war over Southeast Asia from 1955-1975. Visitors will see films told by aircrew members and see multiple aircraft used in combat including the Bell UH-1 "Huey" helicopter, McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom, MiG-21, and the famous Lockheed M/D-21 Blackbird spy plane.

The exhibit also spreads into the museum's main campus and to the Restoration Center in Everett.

It will extend to a new outdoor display in November. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park will open west of the museum's Aviation Pavilion complete with a Boeing B-52 bomber.

