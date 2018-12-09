Boeing numbers indicate its recently troubled 737 factory in Renton is getting back on track.

The factory is building 52 of the workhorse jets each month, but unfinished jets have been piling up undelivered. Many are parked around the Renton airport.

In July, actual deliveries to airlines fell to just 29 jets. New company numbers show Boeing delivered 48 jets in August, which is 19 more than July.

Late deliveries of engines and fuselages by suppliers are mostly blamed for the delays. Boeing says it has brought in some 600 employees from Everett and other Puget Sound factories to help Renton recover. Boeing says it has also temporarily hired back some retired mechanics with special skills to help get the program back on track.

The aerospace giant has vowed to deliver all planes promised by the end of 2018.

