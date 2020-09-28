Ongoing Microsoft outage affecting Office, Teams products

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several internet-based Microsoft products suffered an outage late Monday afternoon.
The company on its "Microsoft 365 Service health status" page said users have been unable to access several services, including Outlook mail, Office.com and Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft's page did not yet list a restoration time.
Just before 8 p.m. EDT, Microsoft tweeted its team is working to determine what's causing the issue while trying to get some users back online.
People began firing off tweets not long after 5 p.m. EDT asking if anyone else were seeing services go offline.
