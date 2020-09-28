Ongoing Microsoft outage affecting Office, Teams products

The company has not yet indicated when service will be restored.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several internet-based Microsoft products suffered an outage late Monday afternoon.

The company on its "Microsoft 365 Service health status" page said users have been unable to access several services, including Outlook mail, Office.com and Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft's page did not yet list a restoration time.

Just before 8 p.m. EDT, Microsoft tweeted its team is working to determine what's causing the issue while trying to get some users back online.

We’re rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience while we continue to investigate the issue. Please visit https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl for additional information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

People began firing off tweets not long after 5 p.m. EDT asking if anyone else were seeing services go offline.

Is Microsoft Outlook / Office 365 down for anyone else? — John M (@milljm9) September 28, 2020

office 365 at 4 PM on a monday pic.twitter.com/IlRfY0bSpB — gunar (@666beerguy) September 28, 2020

