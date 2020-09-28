x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Tech

Ongoing Microsoft outage affecting Office, Teams products

The company has not yet indicated when service will be restored.
Credit: AP
FILE - This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft says hackers linked to the Iranian government have targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, as well as government officials, media targets and prominent ex-patriate Iranians. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several internet-based Microsoft products suffered an outage late Monday afternoon.

The company on its "Microsoft 365 Service health status" page said users have been unable to access several services, including Outlook mail, Office.com and Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft's page did not yet list a restoration time.

Just before 8 p.m. EDT, Microsoft tweeted its team is working to determine what's causing the issue while trying to get some users back online.

People began firing off tweets not long after 5 p.m. EDT asking if anyone else were seeing services go offline.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter