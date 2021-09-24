KREM 2 signal down for DISH and other over-the-air customers on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is currently at low power over-the-air on Friday, Sept. 24 due to transmitter maintenance, meaning our signal is down for DISH and other over-the-air customers.
KREM is rewiring the transmitter for upgraded lighting. We hope to be back at full power by 4 p.m. on Friday. Transmitter maintenance on Saturday is also expected to disrupt the signal for one to two hours.
There are multiple ways to watch KREM 2 newscasts online and on your phone. Livestream our newscasts at 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. on Friday by visiting krem.com/watch or download the KREM 2 mobile app to watch live newscasts.
If you have additional questions, please text them to us at 509-448-2000.