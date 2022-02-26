Idaho National Laboratory, University of Utah expand research deal

The U.S. Department of Energy lab in eastern Idaho is the nation’s primary national lab for nuclear energy research and development.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Idaho National Laboratory and the University of Utah have announced a five-year agreement on research collaborations between students, faculty and laboratory researchers.

Officials say the agreement announced Wednesday in Salt Lake City formalizes what had been individual agreements. Those will be replaced with a broad institutional memorandum that encourages greater collaboration, visits by research scholars, seminars, workshops and conferences.

“As a national laboratory supporting national priorities, we see significant value in regional partnerships to advance innovative science and technology,” said INL Laboratory Director John Wagner in a statement. “Partnerships with regional institutions like the University of Utah expand our reach and elevate our impact.”

The U.S. Department of Energy lab is the nation’s primary national lab for nuclear energy research and development. It's located at an 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site in Idaho Falls.

Lab and school officials noted that the two entities for the last decade they have worked collaboratively on nuclear energy, power grid security, and high-performance computing.

"This type of collaboration with government and industry partners is made possible through continued investment in research facilities on our campus, and we are grateful for the continued support of state leaders who share this vision,” said University of Utah President Taylor Randall.

