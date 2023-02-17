Spokane County finalizes agreement to bring high-speed internet to rural areas in the county

The county has completed agreements with Comcast and Ptera to bring internet services to several rural areas within the region.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Several rural areas in Spokane County will soon have access to high-speed internet.

As of Friday, Feb. 17, Spokane County has completed contract agreements with Comcast and Ptera to expand broadband infrastructure to underserved areas within the region.

The county says that Comcast will implement hybrid fiber coax technology in the Chattaroy area while Ptera will install mixed fiber and wireless broadband.

This development comes after the Spokane County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that brought $3 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) last summer. The resolution aimed to address challenges with access, affordability and reliability of broadband services within the county, according to a press release.

“Broadband is the new essential modern utility," Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns said. "The ability to access the Internet and navigate in the digital world has become as much of a life success factor as water, sewer and electricity were in the past. I am pleased that we were able to provide this service to our residents by completing these agreements with our partners.”

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.