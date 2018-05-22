SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista Utilities rolled out a new plan Monday on how customers can keep track of their energy usage.

The energy company plans to install new smart meters, which will allow customers to track the energy they use in real time. The project will cost roughly $165 million and will be available to only Washington state customers in the beginning stages.

The new smart meters will transmit a signal with information about a customer’s energy use to a nearby router. That information will then be sent to Avista through either a cellular or satellite connection, depending on the location.

Avista said customers will be able to see their energy usage online in real time. The new meters will also allow Avista to respond faster to power outages.

Avista said costs could possibly increase with the new meter plan, but it’s too early to tell.

The company plans to complete the project and set aside the cost. Then the Washington Utility Commission would determine how the money would be repaid.

“The process to recover those costs, we also roll in all the benefits as well,” said Heather Rosentrater, the Avista vice president of Energy Delivery. “There are the customer benefits, operational benefits that all roll back to the customer.

“It’s a more cost effective way to serve our customers than the existing process,” Rosentrater said.

Avista said it hopes to have the project completed by 2020.

