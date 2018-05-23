SPOKANE, Wash.— Avista Utilities announced on Monday the new installment of smart meters that will replace current energy meters.

The project will cost roughly $165 million and will be available to only Washington state customers in the beginning stages.

Avista says the information they would collect using the smart meters is how much energy a customer uses, when they use it.

Officials say that the new installment will help customers make sure their bill is accurate as well as give an idea of how their energy is being used.

The company says that the smart meters do not collect, store or transmit personal information.

Studies have shown that smart meters do not interfere with pacemakers and defibrillators. They are within FCC regulations and safely transmit low-power radio frequency waves.

As for whether it will interfere with WiFi connections, smart meters do not operate on the same frequency band and will not affect your internet connections.

Whether customers can opt out of this new installment is still up in the air.

Avista has filed a proposal with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission to figure out what options customers have who don't want a smart meter.

The proposal includes charges to cover the cost of having someone go out to read your meter.

Once the proposal is reviewed and approved by the Commission, Avista will share more.

As of 2016 there have been 70 million smart meters installed in the U.S.

