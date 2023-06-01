Washington's first Alpine Coaster Park opening June 1 in the Bavarian town of Leavenworth

The grand opening is set for Thursday, June 1 at 3:30 p.m. Park's attractions include an Alpine Coaster, a climbing wall, a trampoline, and a mining sluice.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Boasting Washington State’s first Alpine Coaster, the Leavenworth Adventure Park is opening on June 1, 2023.

The park is surrounded by the nature of the Bavarian town of Leavenworth and is set on a gorgeous mountain at the entrance of Tumwater Canyon, just a short walk from Leavenworth’s downtown.

Dave Moffett is the Leavenworth Adventure Park lead developer. Moffett ran his family business for many years, including the ski resorts at Snoqualmie Pass.

The dream of the Leavenworth Adventure Park began in 2017. Developers Dave Moffett and John Sutherland identified the Bavarian-themed town of Leavenworth as the perfect site for Washington’s first Alpine Coaster. There are at least 13 Alpine Coasters in the European Region of Bavaria and over 300 around the world.

“Bringing joy and fun to kids of all ages in a safe and friendly environment is the mission of our park. With more than 3 million visitors per year, the Bavarian town of Leavenworth is the perfect place to be," Moffett said. "We have worked almost exclusively with local experts to build the park while taking care of the environment. We look forward to giving back to the community."

Visitors will enjoy the following adventures:

Washington's First Alpine Coaster: The views include Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River Rapids, and the town of Leavenworth. Side brakes allow for a slow, scenic ride or release the brakes to cruise up to 27mph. The ride is 2,700' long, has a vertical drop of 234 feet, up to 35’ off the ground, and has three 360-degree spiral helix circles.

Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall: Built on the side of the Guest Service Building, the 27' Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall has four lanes and two routes per lane. Climbers can choose the Easy, Intermediate, Advanced, or Most Challenging route.

Bavarian Bungee Bounce Trampoline: Jumpers will flip and fly up to 20 feet in the air. With four trampoline stations, jumpers wear a safety harness that is attached to two cables.

Mining Sluice: Kids will love panning for up to 20 gemstones and treasures at the park's Gems of The Enchantments Mining Sluice. This fun teach-and-learn activity includes a take-home bag and descriptive info on the stones. Guests can purchase a bag of rough at the Guest Service Center and have fun seeing what stones and gems they find.

Kids of all ages will also enjoy the park’s mascot, Super Lou, who is the iconic Bavarian lion who fell in love with the majestic beauty and took to the hills in hermitage, while on a visit to Leavenworth.

"What makes this coaster so thrilling is definitely the three 360-degree helix circle turns and the incredible views! People from all over are going to brag about this exciting ride!” Moffett said.

The park will open on June 1 on a limited schedule Thursday to Monday, from 12-5 p.m., and seven days per week, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., from July 1 to Sep. 4. The park will be open year-round all the seasons.

There is no a fee to enter the park. Guests only pay for the attractions at the park. Rides on the coaster are $20 for one ride or $48 for three rides. Discounted tickets are available for youth ages 7 to 12 and children ages 3 to 6. The cost for a Climbing Wall or Bungee Trampoline is $12 for everyone. A bag of rough is $8 for the Mining Sluice.

People can purchase tickets through the park's website.

In advance of the Grand Opening, the Leavenworth Adventure Park is hosting a digital “First Rider” Fundraising Auction, where 28 winners will get the chance to be the first official riders on the alpine coaster.

All auction proceeds are being donated to the Associated Student Body (ASB) of Cascade High School in Leavenworth. The ASB provides funding for athletics and clubs for students.

A video of the park can be found here:

Check here some pictures of the park's attractions:

