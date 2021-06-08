Zags to take on Texas Tech in December 2021 on KREM2

The teams will face off in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play against each other in the third annual Jerry Colangelo Classic on Dec. 18 at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.

The game will air on KREM2 at 10 a.m. as part of a quadruple header of Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, USC vs. Georgia Tech, Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco, and Northern Arizona vs. San Diego.

"We are looking forward to playing in a high-level nationally-relevant game in a city where our program has some great memories," Head Coach Mark Few said in a press release. "Personally, it will be a very special experience honoring a great man, and a friend, in Jerry Colangelo. We have a great deal of respect for Coach Adams and his staff, and are excited to play a tremendous program in Texas Tech."

The tournament is on of the Hall of Fame's series of collegiate events. The Zags have played at the tournament before. In 2018, the No. 1 Zags were beat by the No. 7 University of Tennessee Volunteers 76 to 73 in the same arena.