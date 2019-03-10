SPOKANE, Wash. — All eyes are on the Bulldogs to see what this year's team can do after losing 4 starters to the NBA.

Gonzaga's first game of the season, an exhibition against Central Washington is now less than a month away. With that being the case, experts are making their predictions for how the season will shake out and who could be some of the conference's biggest stars.

Coming off of an Elite Eight appearance and a West Coast Conference championship, GU is looking to reload with one of its best recruiting classes to date. The Zags are thought of as the top dog of their conference, as they routinely win the crown. It looks like that is still the perception according to a Thursday press release from Gonzaga University Sports Information, which stated the Zags received seven of the league's 10 possible first place votes at the WCC Hoops Tip-Off Event at the Orleans Arean Thursday.

Adding to the excitement is Senior forward Killian Tillie being selected for the All-WCC preseason list. Tillie has had some up and down stretches struggling with injuries but has been a solid addition to the Zags' backcourt when healthy. An item worth noting is that freshmen and transfer players are not eligible for this list.

In Tillie's 84 games played at Gonzaga over three years he has averaged 8.3 points per game, shooting 47 % on three point shots, and 4.5 rebounds per game (per Sports-Reference.com).

Also of note, the Gonzaga Women's Basketball team was picked to win the WCC after winning 14 of the last 15 WCC titles. The team received seven first place votes, edging only BYU who received three. Juniors Jenn Wirth and Jill Townsend were named to the preseason All-WCC team.

