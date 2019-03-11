PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will be without starting power forward Zach Collins for an extended period of time.

Collins, who has missed the last two games after suffering a dislocated left shoulder, will have surgery to repair the shoulder. The Blazers made the announcement Saturday night ahead of the team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

A date for the surgery still needs to be determined, the team said. A timeline for his return will be made after the procedure.

Collins averaged 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists through the first three games of the year. The 21-year-old, who is in his third season, had an expanded role as the team’s starting forward.

Now, it appears those duties will fall on veteran forward Anthony Tolliver, who has started in place of Collins the last two games, and backup center Skal Labissiere.

The Blazers are 3-2 so far this season.

