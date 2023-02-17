XFL 2023: What you need to know about Seattle Sea Dragons' inaugural season

Seattle's newest football franchise begins its season Sunday.

SEATTLE — Seattle sports fans might remember the brief run of the XFL's Seattle Dragons back in 2020, which played five games before the league suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a change in ownership and a re-brand, the league returns this upcoming weekend and the newly-named Seattle Sea Dragons are one of the league's eight franchises.

Here's everything you need to know as the Sea Dragons begin their 2023 season.

What other teams are in the XFL?

The 2023 iteration of the XFL includes eight teams, broken up into two divisions.

North: D.C. Defenders, Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers

South: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas.

Who plays for the Sea Dragons?

Several notable former NFL players are among those who will suit up for Seattle in the XFL this season.

The team's quarterback will be Ben DiNucci, who played three NFL games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Over his three appearances, which included one nationally-televised start on Sunday Night Football, Dinucci completed 23-of-43 passes for 219 yards and added 22 yards rushing.

The most familiar name to most Seattle fans, however, will actually be at wide receiver.

Former Seahawk Josh Gordon will be back in Seattle with the Sea Dragons and brings with him arguably the most impressive on-field resume of any player in the XFL.

Gordon was a first-team All-Pro in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns after leading the NFL in receiving yards, despite missing two games. Gordon also got a Super Bowl ring for his contributions to the New England Patriots during the 2018 NFL season.

He dealt with numerous off-field issues during his time in the NFL, including a number of different suspensions. However, he has publicly avoided any trouble over the past few years and is getting another chance with the Sea Dragons in 2023.

Nine players who were part of the Pacific-12 Conference during their college careers also are on the Sea Dragons, including former University of Washington defensive lineman Sama Paama.

What is the schedule and where will the Sea Dragons play?

The Sea Dragons will play all of its home games at Lumen Field, just like the 2020 XFL franchise did. The team will play a 10-game schedule, including five home games.

Seattle's opening game will be on the road against the Defenders on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. PT. The first chance Seattle will get to see the Sea Dragons live will be on Feb. 23 against the Battlehawks.

More information on tickets and pricing can be found here.

Are the rules the same as the NFL?

Most of the basic rules are the same as any traditional football league, but the XFL is testing out some unique changes.

One of the most-notable differences is the league's "4th quarter extra possession rule." Like the NFL, a team can regain a possession after scoring by recovering an onside kick. Well, in the fourth quarter only, teams can be awarded possession of the ball after scoring by converting a 4th and 15 play from their own 25-yard line.

Double forward pass: In the XFL, as long as the ball does not cross the line of scrimmage, teams may complete a forward pass and then throw a second pass. In the NFL, teams may only throw a second pass if the ball was thrown backwards and is also behind the line of scrimmage.

Tiered extra points: In the XFL, teams have three options for extra points after scoring a touchdown: 2-yard line = one point; 5-yard line = two points; 10-yard line = three points.

Overtime: There is no coin toss, one-possession wins or ties. Teams take attempts from the 5-yard line. Each team has three attempts (two points per score) or until a winner is decided. (remember, no one-possession wins)*

Instant replay: XFL is also introducing a first of its kind, centralized "command center" for instant replay review and officiating led by Dean Blandino, Vice President of Officiating and Playing Rules Innovation. The fully cloud-based instant replay program offers live integration during replay reviews and oversight of officiating discrepancies during all 43 XFL games, the league said in a press release.

“In short, we studied the positive changes in game play, player safety, and fan engagement made in 2020 and have enhanced them to make the game and the viewing experience even more engaging,” said Blandino. “We are adding a new level of transparency with our officiating that no sport has ever provided, allowing us to be more consistent with our calls when there’s a flag on the play. Instead of being separated in each stadium, my team and I will be together in the command center and will be responsible for initiating replay reviews and making streamlined decisions in real time.”

The full 2023 XFL rule book is available here.

Why should I care?

If you were among many people that felt the blues the morning after the Super Bowl with the realization that the NFL wouldn't be back in action again until late summer, the XFL and the newly revamped United States Football League (of which Seattle does not have a team) are attempting to fill that void for football fans.

The Seattle Dragons were also one of the most popular XFL franchises during the brief 2020 season, even drawing over 25,000 fans to the team's lone home game.