EWU wins season opener in double overtime.

Eastern defeats UNLV 35-33 in a nail biting double overtime.

LAS VEGAS — Eastern Washington football beats University of Nevada Las Vegas in double overtime in their season opener.

It was a defensive battle in the first half. Eastern trailed by a field goal at half time, 6-3.

The first touchdown was scored in the third quarter when quarterback Eric Barriere connected with Efton Chism III to give EWU a 10-6 lead.

EWU would get a Seth Harrison field goal, which was followed by a two yard touchdown rush by Dennis Merritt later in the third quarter to give Eastern a two-possession lead at 20-6.

UNLV answered with a field goal. On the ensuing possession Barriere was intercepted by UNLV DB Philip Hill.

UNLV would kick another field goal to bring the score to 20-12 EWU.

Eastern fumbled the kickoff, leading to a UNLV touchdown and two point conversion to tie the game at 20.

Late in the fourth quarter, Tre Weed intercepted UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield near midfield.

Harrison attempted a game winning field goal at the end of regulation. The attempt was no good, sending the game into overtime.

UNLV scored a touchdown on their first possession in overtime to make the score 27-20 UNLV.

On the first play of overtime, Eastern answered when Barriere found Dylan Ingram for the touchdown to tie it at 27 and send it to double overtime.

On the very next play, Barriere found Blake Gobel for a touchdown and completed a two point conversion to bring the score to 35-27.

UNLV responded with a Brumfield rushing touchdown, but the two point conversion attempt was stopped short of the goal line.