PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars men's basketball team upset the No. 8 Oregon Ducks 72-61 at home in Pullman on Thursday night.

The Cougars pulled off the upset in front of the Cougar faithful in Beasley Coliseum. Its the Cougars first top ten win since 2007.

C.J. Elleby led the Cougs in scoring with 25 points and 14 boards. Issac Bonton was the next highest scorer with 12 points.

The Cougs move to 11-7 on the season, while the Ducks fall to 14-4 on the year.

The Cougars next game is against Oregon State at home.

