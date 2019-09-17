PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football is getting ready for its first Pac-12 conference game of the year against UCLA on Saturday inside Martin Stadium.



WSU, which just moved into 19 in the AP Poll, should have an easy win against the Bruins. UCLA is winless and is one of the worst teams, if not the worst, in the PAC 12.





ANTHONY GORDON PRIMED FOR ANOTHER BIG GAME



UCLA is allowing about 10 yards an attempt to opponents in the passing game.

Meanwhile Anthony Gordon is ninth in the nation in passing yards per attempt at about that same average. He has thrown for 400 yards each game. He leads the nation is passing yards per game.



Gordon is primed to go off in this game too.

Cougs head coach Mike Leach has been impressed with how Gordon has grown.

"He was far from perfect last game, but when something doesn't go right, he doesn't beat himself up," Leach said. He didn't go through that pouty, mopey stuff players do. He gets back on track really fast, which is an incredible strength, and I think that rubs off on the other players."

UCLA OFFENSE HAS BEEN STRUGGLING



UCLA offense has struggled through its three games.

The Bruins average about 14 points per game, but where they've struggled most is turning the ball over. UCLA has already given up 8 turnovers this season through three games. That’s one of the worst in the nation.

There will be opportunities for Washington State,

"We've been getting turnovers," Leach said. "We need to keep that up though. I think we lead the conference in margin of turnovers. We need to keep getting turnovers and keep taking care of the ball."

According to NCAA.com, Washington State and Colorado are tied for the best in the conference in turnover margin.

