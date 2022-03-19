WSU vs SMU: How to watch Sunday’s NIT game

The Washington State men’s basketball team takes on Southern Methodist University in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

DALLAS — The No. 4 seed Washington State men's basketball team is looking to keep on winning after its first trip to the postseason since 2012. The Cougars beat Santa Clara in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) 63-50.

No. 1 seed SMU beat Nicholls 58-58, in its first-round matchup of the NIT.

WSU vs SMU: How to watch

The NIT game between Washington State University and Southern Methodist University tips off at Noon PDT from SMU Moody Coliseum.

The game will stream live on ESPN+ which is the network’s subscription-based streaming service. Click here for more details on ESPN+.

Cougars vs Mustangs

Washington State is 20-14 on the season. The team had an outside shot at making the NCAA Tournament but lost to UCLA in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Before this season, the Cougars last appeared in the college basketball postseason in 2012, when the team went to the finals of the CBI, losing to Pittsburgh.

The Cougs last appearance in the NIT came in 2011 when WSU lost to Witchita in the semifinals.

The Mustangs also had hopes of making the NCAA Tournament but instead had to settle for the top overall seed in the NIT. SMU is 24-8 on the season and finished second in the American Athletic Conference behind Houston. Fellow AAC team, Memphis also made the NCAA Tournament field.