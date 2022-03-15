WSU vs Santa Clara: How to watch tonight’s NIT game

The Washington State men's basketball team takes on Santa Clara on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State men's basketball team is back in the postseason for the first time since 2012. The Cougars accepted an invite to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) and will host Santa Clara in the first round. WSU earned a no. 4 seed in the Tournament.

WSU vs Santa Clara: How to watch

The game between Washington State University and Santa Clara tips off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night from Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Fans interested in watching the game in person can purchase tickets at wsucougars.com/2022NITTickets.

The game will also air live on ESPNU and stream on Watch ESPN.

Cougars vs Broncos

Washington State is 19-14 on the season. The team had an outside shot at making the NCAA Tournament but lost to UCLA in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Cougars last appeared in the college basketball postseason in 2012, when the team went to the finals of the CBI, losing to Pittsburgh.

The Cougs last appearance in the NIT came in 2011 when WSU lost to Witchita in the semifinals.

Santa Clara is 21-11 on the season. The team had some NCAA Tournament hopes earlier in the season but couldn’t come up with a victory against the big three teams in the West Coast Conference. The team lost to Saint Mary’s in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament.

This year’s NIT is back to a full 32 team field with the teams playing in Madison Square Garden in New York starting with the semifinal rounds.

The winner of the WSU-Santa Clara game will play the winner of SMU (23-8)-Nicholls (21-11).