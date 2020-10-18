WSU QB Cammon Cooper plays well in first team scrimmage

"I thought he was consistent, I thought he was in command and I thought he knew where to go with the ball," Head Coach Nick Rolovich said after practice.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State's football team completed their first team scrimmage on Saturday and Cammon Cooper stood out most among quarterbacks according to Head Coach Nick Rolovich.

Media wasn't allowed at practice. However, Cooper said he threw a touchdown to freshman wide receiver Joey Hobert in the scrimmage.

Who the starting quarterback will be in the Cougs' first game against Oregon State on Nov. 7 has not yet been determined, but it's a three man race between Cooper, Gunner Cruz and Jayden de Laura. Each quarterback had two to three series in which they played according to Rolovich. Cooper seemed to stand out most.

"I thought he was consistent, I thought he was in command and I thought he knew where to go with the ball," Rolovich said after practice. "I thought he could have gotten the ball out quicker, but for the opportunities he was given he did well."

Cooper felt he did well too.

"It was a good day today," he said. "I felt pretty comfortable back in the pocket and making decisions."