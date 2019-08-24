PULLMAN, Wash. — It was the news that was expected, Washington State's starting quarterback is redshirt senior Anthony Gordon.

The decision to name him the starter over Gage Gubrud came on Saturday from Cougars head coach Mike Leach.

Over the past couple of weeks, Gordon has been the better of the two in practice and in a scrimmage. He was getting more snaps with the first team at practices as of late too.



In the last open practice to the media, Gubrud didn't take any snaps with the first team.

Gordon will lead the team onto the field on August 31 when Washington State plays New Mexico State in Pullman. The game will start at 7 p.m.

