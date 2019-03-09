PULLMAN, Wash — Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon went bonkers in week one and as a result he was recognized on Tuesday as Pac-12 Conference offensive player of the week.

In his first career start he went 29 of 35, threw for 420 yards and totaled five touchdowns in the team's 58-7 win over New Mexico State. His completion percentage (82.8%) was the fourth highest ever by a Cougs quarterback in a game.

The recognition didn't stop at Gordon for Washington State. Left tackle Liam Ryan was named offensive lineman of the week by the conference.

Cougs play this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Northern Colorado at Martin Stadium.

