WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun accused of threatening Pullman councilman over Facebook post

Chun is not facing any criminal charges and Pullman police said the matter is a closed civil case.

PULLMAN, Wash — Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun is accused of threatening Pullman city council member Al Sorensen over a video his daughter posted on Facebook.

Sorensen, owner of Pioneer Insurance, told police that Chun visited his office Sep. 29 to cancel his insurance policy. Sorensen claims Chun later became verbally abusive, yelled profanities, and said "what have we done to offend you" and "do you know how many people f****** hate you?"

According to police, Chun was upset over a video Sorensen's daughter posted weeks earlier showing guests at a party outside Chun's house. Party goers were not wearing masks and didn't need to, under current state guidelines.

Still, police say Chun was angry and told Sorensen and his daughter to remove the video "or else."

Sorensen called Pullman police after the Sep. 29 encounter but waited until Oct. 19 to formally file a report; the day after Chun announced Nick Rolovich was out as WSU's head football coach. Chun was trespassed from Sorensen's home and the two businesses he owns in Pullman.

Chun and his attorney sent a letter to police calling the video "dishonest and unethical." Chun claimed he simply wanted an explanation as to why Sorensen's family would treat a customer this way.

Chun also criticized Pullman police officer Joshua Bray, accusing him of conspiring with Sorensen. Chun pointed to the fact that Bray made supportive comments on Facebook about the video.

In a statement, Chun said in part:

"In the end, my wife and I stand as yet another example of Pullman residents who have been targeted by Mr. Sorensen's abuse of power and misuse of local taxpayer resources for his personal and political gains."

Sorensen ran for reelection Nov. 2 and as received just 29 percent of votes as of Wednesday.