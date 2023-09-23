Reactions pour in from WSU, OSU fans for "Pac-2" football game

WSU and OSU fans are cheering each other on- even if they're facing each other on the field.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Even though Washington State University (WSU) and Oregon State University (OSU) faced off in the field on Saturday, fans of both schools say the real fight isn't over.

The dissolving PAC-12 conference bonded the two schools in a way no one could have predicted. Some fans called this match-up the "Pac-2 Championship."

All season long, it's been the Cougs and Beavers against its fellow members of the Pac-12. The quickly shrinking conference made unlikely allies of WSU and OSU. Fans reacted, saying this game was an opportunity to stand side by side with their unofficial Pac-2 partner.

"We're here to support our Oregon State Beavers and Wazzu Cougs," one fan said.

It’s been an uphill battle for the two universities as members of the Pac-12 conference fell off one by one. But even in the midst of uncertainty, the Cougs and Beavs banded together in a way alumni could've never imagined.

“Even down in Corvallis we see people rooting for the Cougars over any other team," said Jason Graalum, OSU alumni.

Fans still knew there was a game to be played. But for the game after this Saturday – both fans say they’re rooting for the Pac-2 teams.

“Rivals today, but we’re rooting for each other every other weekend,” one fan commented.

Earlier this month, a judge issued a temporary restraining order against the exited Pac -12 teams and conference commissioner. That restraining order stopped the conference from holding official board meetings that could impact the future of the Pac-12.

