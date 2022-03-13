WSU men's basketball is NIT Bound

The Washington State men's basketball team will host Santa Clara in the first round of the NIT.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State men's basketball team is headed back to the postseason for the first time since 2012.

The Cougars accepted an invite to the NIT and will host Santa Clara in the first round. WSU earned a no. 4 seed in the Tournament.

The game tips off on Tuesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. from Beasley Coliseum. The game will also air live on ESPN U.

Washington State is 19-14 on the season. The team had an outside shot at making the NCAA Tournament but lost to UCLA in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Cougars last appeared in the college basketball postseason in 2012, when the team went to the finals of the CBI, losing to Pittsburgh.

The Cougs last appearance in the NIT came in 2011 when WSU lost to Witchita in the semi-finals.

Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M earned top seeds Sunday night in the National Invitation Tournament, part of a field that also includes recent national champions.

Virginia (19-13), which won its first national title in 2019, will host Mississippi State (18-15) in what could be the last game for Bulldogs coach Ben Howland, whose future with the program beyond the NIT is in doubt.

Howland is 134-97 in seven seasons at Mississippi State, with one NCAA Tournament appearance.

Florida (19-13), which won back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007, will face Iona (25-7) and coach Rick Pitino, who guided Kentucky to the national championship in 1996. Pitino also won a national title with Louisville in 2013, but the NCAA later vacated that result because of an escort sex scandal investigated during that period.

Dayton (23-10) will play at Toledo despite its top seeding because its arena hosts NCAA Tournament play-in games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Flyers are making their 27th appearance in the field, most among 2022 invitees.

Among the other top seeds, Oklahoma (18-15) will host Missouri State (23-10 in the first round; SMU (23-8) will host Nicholls (21-11) and Texas A&M (23-11) will host Alcorn (17-16).

Only the top half of the 32-team field was seeded. The bottom 16 were placed in brackets as close to their area of natural interest as possible.

Texas A&M was considered a big snub by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Other notable snubs in the NIT field include Wake Forest (23-9), which will host Towson (25-8); Xavier (18-13), which will host Cleveland State (20-10); BYU (22-10), which will host Long Beach State (20-12); and VCU (21-9), which will host Princeton (23-5).