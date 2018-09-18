And then, it was Pac-12 play.

Just like that the Cougars are 3-0 and it's time for the team to prepare for USC.

The Cougs are coming off of a stellar performance against Eastern Washington. The offense put up 575 yards, including 470 yards from quarterback Gardner Minshew, the defense tallied three interceptions, and special teams forced a fumble and had a 100 yard kickoff return.

Outside opinions on the Cougs this year before the season started were that this would be a bit of a rebuilding year. However, Mike Leach isn't surprised at all with the team's success so far.

"Our expectations start out pretty high. We had a really good off-season. Also of course we've got a pretty good preview internally of our guys both in the off-season and in spring football, but we are highly motivated and have pretty good chemistry going right now so we want to keep that going."

Speaking of those outside opinions... Well, Leach isn't too concerned about them.

"We won a bunch of games in the last three years and they didn't think we were any good those years either. If I valued those opinions they'd probably a get a call, I'd ask them what plays we should run, what they like on third down, who we should recruit, and ironically none of those people got one call. So I don't know if I'm missing the boat on that or not, but right now I have no plans to call them."

Switching to fact that it is USC week at WSU, the Cougars have a ton of players with Southern California roots. That creates an interesting situation in terms of their feelings towards the Trojans.

"I grew up a really, really big USC fan," said WSU wide receiver Jamire Calvin. "In high school they were one of the only schools not to offer me so I kind of built of a hatred towards them, but it's all love."

And then there's the ticket conundrum, as many players are scrambling to get enough seats for their family and friends.

"Yeah, too many to get tickets for," said WSU defensive lineman Nick Begg. "Ten plus, and then that's just family alone and then you've got friends. It's just tough because you come to find out that this guy committed those tickets to another guy on the team in August."

Another interesting storyline coming into this game is that USC is 1-2 and their fan base is frustrated with how the team has started out. When asked at the press conference, the WSU players said they were not worried about going into an environment where the whole stadium will be hungry for a win.

© 2018 KREM