While we are stuck in our homes with no sports, Washington State wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. found a way to engage several Cougar football players of the weekend,

Jackson tweeted out asking people to reply with their favorite high school plays of themselves. Current players like Willie Taylor III, Cammon Cooper and Jackson himself posted videos of their prep days.

Videos included Taylor running back a kickoff return for a touchdown. He now plays linebacker for Washington State. Jackson had an incredible juke and spin move for a touchdown in the video he posted.

The full thread can be found in Jackson's tweet below. In the video above, Karthik Venkataraman clipped his favorite plays from the thread below.

Spring football practice should have already started, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, players aren't able to participate. The Crimson and Gray spring game was supposed to be played on April 25.

RELATED: Washington State men's basketball gets commit from four star recruit

RELATED: WSU's Nick Rolovich giving back to Pullman, one meal at a time

RELATED: WSU men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith reflects on season that was