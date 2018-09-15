PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University and Eastern Washington University football will face off at Martin Stadium Saturday night as both fight for a win in within different subdivisions.

WSU (2-0) will fend off their only Football Championship Subdivision opponents of the season, while Eastern (2-0) will attempt an upset for the only Football Bowl Subdivision team they play this season. So in this matchup, all bets are off.

Pac-12 Networks will cover the game live with kickoff beginning at 5:30 p.m. Both teams are currently undefeated.

Both teams won their games last Saturday with 31 points each. WSU smoked nonconference opponent San Jose State 31-0. Eastern barely made it against their Big Sky Conference opponent, beating Flagstaff 31-26.

Last time the two teams played, Eastern beat WSU with an upset win of 45-42. Former Quarterback Luke Falk and former Wide Receiver Gabe Marks connected 10 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, but WSU's defense still gave up 31 points in the second and third quarter.

Now, it's a new season. WSU ranks second in the country in yards per game allowed at 175.5 and third in the nation in yards per play at 2.9.

Despite Eastern's lackluster defense this season, they'll be the best offensive team WSU faces this far in the season. Eastern Quarterback Gage Gubrud has nine passing touchdowns in his first two games and a history of outrunning the Cougs, which will make this one a nail-biter.

