PULLMAN, Wash — The Washington State Cougars were off to a hot start at 3-0 heading into last night's game against UCLA.

WSU's Anthony Gordon led the way for the Cougs' offense with a whopping 570 passing yards on 41 of 61 passing with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Both teams totaled over 650 yards of offense each.

However, it wouldn't prove enough to overcome UCLA's late scoring effort, as Demetric Felton hauled in a 15 yard touchdown pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson with 1:20 left in the game.

The new AP Top 25 poll was released Sunday morning and the Cougars fell out of the rankings after losing to a previously struggling 0-3 Bruin team. As the fans in Pullman try to put last night's game in the rear-view mirror, a clash with Utah in the Pac-12 South lies ahead for the Cougars this Saturday.

The Utes are coming off of a stunning upset loss to USC, who was led by their third-string quarterback Matt Fink, who threw for 351 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Utes were viewed by many experts to be the favorites to win the conference this year behind returning offensive weapons quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zach Moss.

Utah is now ranked 19 in the AP top 25 and WSU will travel to Salt Lake City to face one of the stingier defenses in the conference who, much like WSU, will look to rebound after getting upset this weekend.

RELATED: Gardner Minshew visits WSU Saturday to give Leach Coach of Year trophy

RELATED: WSU's record and Anthony Gordon predictions heading in to Pac-12 play

RELATED: WSU football to appear on HBO Sports show in October