WSU defensive back Skyler Thomas stays with Cougs after deciding not to transfer

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football defensive back Skyler Thomas withdrew his name from the transfer portal on Monday morning and announced he is staying with the Cougs.

Thomas had entered his name to potentially transfer on August 18.

"This is a crazy time with a lot of uncertainty in the air and me returning to Pullman is the best option for my family and me," Thomas said in a tweet.

Thomas brings back experience to WSU's defense, as he started 12 out of 13 games in 2019 for the Cougs. He led the team with four interceptions last season. Thomas was second on the team in tackles with 72 as well.