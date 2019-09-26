SALT LAKE CITY — The Cougs currently sit at 3-1 heading into week five of the college football regular season.

Coming off of a heart breaking loss last weekend at the hands of the UCLA Bruins, Mike Leach and his team will head to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Late City this weekend to take on the preseason Pac-12 favorite Utah Utes. The Utes, ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, are also coming off of a loss after being shocked by USC in Los Angeles last week 30-23.

Kyle Whittingham's team figures to be a tough opponent, with an experienced backfield showcasing Senior quarterback Tyler Huntley and Senior running back Zack Moss.

Against the Trojans last week, Huntley threw for 210 yards on 22 of 30 passing and one touchdown. Zach Moss struggled a bit, accounting for 20 yards on 6 carries. Huntley had a noticeable limp following the game but looks to be full go for the Saturday showdown with the Cougs.

The Cougars, who look to shake off last week's upset loss, are firing on all cylinders with Senior quarterback Anthony Gordon tossing for 570 yards on 41 of 61 passing with a jaw-dropping nine touchdowns. His nine touchdown performance set a new Pac-12 Conference single-game passing touchdown record.

Sophomore running back Max Borghi also turned in a solid performance with 123 rushing yards on 15 carries, while also hauling in a receiving touchdown. Borghi is already closing in on his rushing total last year of 366 yards over 13 games, with 325 through the first four games.

The Cougs have had Utah's number in their recent match ups and haven't lost to the Utes since 2012. WSU defeated the Utes last year during the Cougs' homecoming game in Pullman 24-22. Mike Leach's offense will look to beat one of the more solid team's from top to bottom in the Pac-12 conference.

WSU and Utah kick off this Saturday September 28 at 7:00 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

The following video shows WSU players and head coach Mike Leach speaking to the media after the team's loss to UCLA.