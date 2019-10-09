PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State will face its toughest test of the season when it plays Houston on September 13 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Houston is expected to finish in the top part of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) standings by the end of the season.





AIR RAID OFFENSES

If both team's offenses look similar in this matchup, don't be surprised.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen comes from the Air Raid coaching tree. He served as an assistant along with Washington State head coach Mike Leach at Valdosta State. He also coached under Leach at Texas Tech.

Leach said there are similarities as well as differences. He said Holgorsen uses more running plays in his scheme, which might be because of quarterbacks he has had in recent years that have the ability to run.

Washington State will need to be attentive on defense as Houston's quarterback D'Eriq King is a monster in the passing and running game. Last year he led the FBS in points accounted for by a single player for his team.

So far this year, he ranks 22nd in that category. Side note, WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon is third in that stat so far.

WSU defensive back Daniel Isom said they must make sure to limit him. He also said it helps preparing against an Air Raid offense with the team having a short week before game day.

The offense should be able to be explosive yet again. Houston played Oklahoma earlier this year, which also runs a a style of Air Raid offense. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is also a disciple of the Air Raid coaching tree when he coached under Leach at Texas Tech.

In that game, Houston let up nearly 700 yards of total offense to the Sooners. Look for Washington State to have more success passing and running the ball.

Game time is at 6:15 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

RELATED: Former WSU QB Gardner Minshew throws first NFL touchdown pass in loss to Chiefs

RELATED: Brother of former Cougs QB Tyler Hilinski throws TD, celebrates in Tyler's honor