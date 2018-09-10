Zach Norvell said after Kraziness in the Kennel Saturday, "We gotta leave it to all the media and stuff like that to do all the hype and all that stuff. We just gotta take care of what we can control."

Fortunately, I am in the media and so I am allowed to hype the Zags, or at the very least check in on them.

This weekend we got to see the team for the first time this season, but it's pretty hard to draw any sort of conclusions from events like Kraziness. So perhaps more importantly, the event gave us a chance hear from the team for the first time this season. Let's get you all update to date on all things Gonzaga basketball.

GENO CRANDALL'S STATUS

Obviously the most pressing storyline for the Zags is Geno Crandall. Mark Few affirmed during his press conference that the team expects him to be on campus beginning October 23rd and said they knew it was going to be hard all along to get him here to start the season. Few remains optimistic that Crandall is going to be ready hit the ground running.

Few: "He'll have to cram quickly on all of our offensive and defensive things but there's been massive communication with him throughout this whole process. He's a smart kid and got a great feel."

BRANDON CLARKE

The next player with a lot of hype that we have yet to really see is transfer Brandon Clarke.

Now, like I said, it's just an intersquad scrimmage so we cannot let ourselves get too hyped about Clarke's numbers on Saturday, but eight points, six rebounds, and five blocked shots is a pretty good stat line.

It's going to be fascinating to see if Few decides to start Brandon, Killian Tillie, and Rui Hachimura together.

For right now though, Few is just excited about Brandon's possibilities, and Brandon is just excited about the possibilities of this squad.

Few on Clarke: "He is athletic. He's a quick jumper. He's aggressive. He's got a variety of ways to score in there. He's also a heck of a defender. He was the guy guarding Rui tonight. I got a lot of high expectations for him."

Clarke on the team: "Biggest takeaway? It's probably just that we have a chance to be a very, very good team. I feel like there's just a few cracks there that we have to fill, but I really think that we can fill those cracks, and we can be something really special this year."

JOSH PERKIN'S SHOULDER

Finally, we're gonna wrap up with one of the more quieter storylines from this off season: Josh Perkin's shoulder.

Perkins underwent right shoulder surgery in April after originally injuring the shoulder against Washington during nonconference play last year.

Perkins had ten points during Kraziness on Saturday, and Brandon Clarke said you can barely tell in practice that Perkins is coming off of surgery, saying the guard is at 85%.

Josh seems motivated more than ever from his time away from the game.

Perkins: "Shoulder's good. Got cleared a couple of days ago. Biggest smile I've probably had in my entire life. Being away from the game for 4-5 months gives you that itch. You kind of remember why you play again. So I'm just glad I'm out here with these guys. I love these dudes. Getting back out there and getting a couple points feels really good. Really, really good."

Now Josh is definitely the elder statesman and emotional leader of this team. So we're going to wrap this up with his thoughts about this year's 2018-2019 squad.

"Hungry. Lot of hungry dudes. Lot of competitive guys in here. Lot of guys who want it, including the young guys. Filip and Greg, even Paul and Matt. They're in the gym all the time too. It's a hungry group, a focused group, and a group that really wants to bring one back for the city, so let's do it."

