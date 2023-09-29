Best junior badminton players in the world take over Spokane for championship tournament

400 athletes from 40 different countries will all compete at The Podium through October 8.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some of the best junior badminton players on the planet are in Spokane right now to participate in the World Junior Badminton Championships.

400 athletes from 40 different countries will all compete at The Podium through October 8. Top contenders from France, Germany, India, Belgium, Malaysia, Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Guatemala, Indonesia and Canada.

“In addition to providing the highest-level competition, The Podium Powered by STCU will also provide a platform for international friendship and goodwill among the top rising athletes from around the world,” Linda French, CEO of USA Badminton said.

Chairman of USA Badminton Fred Tang said the event will provide a fantastic opportunity for young badminton players from around the world to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.

“This is a milestone event for our organization and Spokane," Ashley Blake, Spokane Sports CEO, said. "We are honored to be the first American city chosen to host this prestigious event.”

Organizers with the Spokane Sports Commission said the tournament will generate $5 million in tourism to the city.

“It’s also the first time our city has hosted a world championship, an exciting indication of what’s possible when you pair a world-class sports facility with community leaders who support economic development through sports tourism,” Blake said.

The Podium also hosted the 2023 USA Badminton Junior National Championships in late June.

