The Seattle Storm just clinched their 3rd WNBA national title with a 98-82 win over the Washington Mystics.

It only took the Storm 3 games of a 5-game series to clinch the championship. The Storm are the winningest professional team in Seattle history.

WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart led the team with 30 points and 8 rebounds. Natasha Howard put up a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds. Team captain Sue Bird guided the Storm to the 3rd title with 10 points and 10 assists in the championship game.

Sports reporter Chris Egan is in Fairfax, Virginia where the Storm beat the Mystics Wednesday night. Watch KING 5 at 7, 9, 10, and 11 p.m. for game highlights and fan reaction. Check back here for game stats and clips from the Storm's amazing win.

