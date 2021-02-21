Williams scores 40, leads WSU over Stanford in 3 OTs, 85-76

PULLMAN, Wash — Noah Williams scored a career-high 40 points and Washington State outlasted Stanford 85-76 in triple overtime.
Williams, who scored a career-high 32 in the Cougars’ previous game, made 12 of 35 shots, including 8 of 18 from the arc and 8 of 10 free throws. His 40 points were the most for WSU since Klay Thompson scored 43 in 2011.
The sophomore’s father, Guy Williams, scored what was then a WSU-record 43 points in 1983.
WSU blanked Stanford 9-0 in the final overtime. Michael O’Connell scored 17 points and Jaiden Delaire 15 for Stanford.