Williams scores 40, leads WSU over Stanford in 3 OTs, 85-76

Williams' 40 points were the most for WSU since Klay Thompson scored 43 in 2011.
Credit: AP
Washington State guard Noah Williams (24) attempts a layup next to Stanford forward Oscar da Silva (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Pete Caster)

PULLMAN, Wash — Noah Williams scored a career-high 40 points and Washington State outlasted Stanford 85-76 in triple overtime.

Williams, who scored a career-high 32 in the Cougars’ previous game, made 12 of 35 shots, including 8 of 18 from the arc and 8 of 10 free throws. His 40 points were the most for WSU since Klay Thompson scored 43 in 2011.

The sophomore’s father, Guy Williams, scored what was then a WSU-record 43 points in 1983.

WSU blanked Stanford 9-0 in the final overtime. Michael O’Connell scored 17 points and Jaiden Delaire 15 for Stanford.

