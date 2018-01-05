Gonzaga is in the mix of one ongoing and well publicized recruiting battle that will come to an end this weekend.

Four star point guard Brandon Williams announced Monday that he will make his college decision Saturday. He will choose between the Zags, Arizona and Oregon. Williams was previously committed to the Wildcats, but backed out following reports of NCAA recruiting violations.

Williams visited Gonzaga over the weekend, and whether or not he picks the Bulldogs, the program's place in his decision speaks to how far the program has come.

Obviously the Southern California native is very good - ranked somewhere in the 30s of the 2018 class depending on who you ask. He would arrive at Gonzaga as one of the most highly regarded players the program has ever signed.

This isn't necessarily anything new. Mark Few and company just went through this with Zach Collins. Collins was the first McDonald's All-American to start his college career in Spokane, and he became the school's first one and done.

Situations like these are the new reality for Gonzaga. They are on the radars of a caliber of high schooler that wouldn't have considered the Bulldogs in the past. Back in December Few spoke about the challenge those opportunities present for a program hoping to stay true to itself.

"It's moved into a different level of player but also we still value what works for us. It's more complicated, there's a lot of guys that can waste your time because you can get into any house. But a lot of times if you finish second that's the worst thing you can do in recruiting because you've wasted a lot of time and effort maybe on somebody that was never going to go that far away from home or something like that."

Few said he and his staff have to be more efficient. And it shows, GU isn't going after every McDonald's All-American now that they have landed one and made it to a title game. They want the best player that are also a good fit for the program.

Bringing it back to Brandon Williams, the unique culture at Gonzaga stood out to Williams' father Chris, who spoke to Inside the Kennel about their visit. He said they gathered with the team at Few's house.

"The whole team was there and it just showed the family environment, everybody is just together all the time and it's a family feel. We have never experienced anything like that before on a visit. It was great seeing all the players interact with him and you could tell this wasn't something that's staged. What you see is what you get at Gonzaga."

Based on what Williams said, the genuine closeness within the program differentiates Gonzaga from others.

Gonzaga University‼️👀I'm going to need me one of the these. pic.twitter.com/ilEnsAhuTn — Brandon Williams (@TheeBWill) April 30, 2018 ","width":550,"height":null,"type":"rich","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com","version":"1.0"} {"url":"https://twitter.com/TheeBWill/status/990787299452440576","author_name":"Brandon Williams","author_url":"https://twitter.com/TheeBWill","html":"","width":550,"height":null,"type":"rich","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com","version":"1.0"}

There were two other key takeaways from Williams' interview with Inside the Kennel:

- Williams said everything the Blue Blood programs offer, Gonzaga offers as well. He specifically cited academic support, Mike Roth's vision, and the strength and conditioning program.

- Williams added that their visit confirmed why they were so interested in Gonzaga, and why as of now Brandon does not know where he is going.

Regardless of what school Williams picks Saturday, Gonzaga's positioning in the recruiting landscape is undeniable. They have the track record and facilities to rival the big names, while maintaining a close knit atmosphere that gives them a unique appeal.

That combination is why Collins came, Williams might, and other top high schoolers will take notice of Gonzaga in years to come.

© 2018 KREM