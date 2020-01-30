SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes to the Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association's (WIAA) size classifications could make for a very different looking Greater Spokane League for the next four years.

The WIAA's announcement of the size classifications for high schools for the next four seasons show many GSL schools dropping to lower classifications.

Ferris, Mead and University High Schools are all listed as dropping from 4A, the largest classification size, down to 3A, where they will join Mt. Spokane and North Central High Schools in the GSL.

But the big change comes at the 3A level, with Rogers and Shadle Park High Schools dropping from 3A to 2A.

The GSL currently doesn't have a 2A division, but according to Rogers High School Athletic Director Aaron Brecek, the GSL will be absorbing the Great Northern League, a 2A league covering Spokane and Eastern Washington schools such as Pullman and Clarkston.

While this means Rogers and Shadle Park will face some different competition in league games, both schools are looking forward to the change.

Both Brecek and Shadle Park AD Bruce Hafferkamp said their schools are looking forward to facing more equal competition.

"Ultimately, I mean, we're not going to be looking at the 30 and 40-point blowouts that we've unfortunately had the last few years in basketball and even football, so we're pretty excited about it," Brecek said.

Hafferkamp echoed these thoughts, saying that Shadle Park is looking forward to having better chances at making state tournament runs.

"We're excited about the opportunity to chase more state berths, and to be more competitive at the right level for where our size fits," Hafferkamp said.

There are some worries, however, with some of the challenges that could arise with these Spokane schools, such as more travel time keeping students out of classrooms longer and the cost of such travel.

Brecek said this is something Rogers has been preparing for and that they actually are looking forward to allowing the students to get out of Spokane more often.

"A lot of our kids, other than when they play sports, they don't get much outside of Spokane, so it'll be nice for them to see Pullman, potentially mixing in a tour with WSU or something like that along the trip," Brecek said. "Yeah, it'll be exciting."

Hafferkamp also said Shadle Park has been preparing for the change funding-wise.

Another one of the big possible issues is the loss of some classic Spokane rivalry games, such as the North Central-Shadle Park "Groovy Shoes" game, with teams no longer competing in the same class.

Both ADs said their schools want to avoid losing these games if possible, even if it means they aren't league games going forward.

This will come down to scheduling, and more specifically, if both schools can fit the non-league game into their schedules. Most schedules other than football are still in the very early stages for next year, meaning this is still up in the air.

The next WIAA reclassification is set for 2024.

