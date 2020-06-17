CALGARY, AB — The Western Hockey League announced on Wednesday that the leagues has set October 2, 2020 as the target date to begin the 2020-2021 season.

Spokane Chiefs hockey could be coming back sooner rather than later.

The WHL intends to play all 68 games of the regular season no matter when the season begins. The league have assigned task forces in each team's area to work alongside government and health authorities.

While the target date has been set by the league, it will ultimately be up to government authorities on when the season will start. One of the other issues that will be looked into by these parties is fan attendance for these games.

With the Canadien Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the WHL is developing a new streaming service for fans to watch games on for the upcoming season as well.

