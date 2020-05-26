SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University announced on Tuesday that the Spokane County Commissioners would recognize them as "Spokane's Men's Basketball Team" on Tuesday.

However, there was a mix-up and that was never to be the case.

A draft had been mocked up by Whitworth and the county commissioners' office to recognize the Pirates as “Spokane’s Men’s Basketball Team." The office edited the draft and meant to send a copy that Whitworth would be recognized for their accomplishments this past season.

The mistake came when the university was sent an incorrect draft by the commissioners naming the Pirates "Spokane's Men's Basketball Team." But Whitworth will not be recognized as such and no other school will either.

The Pirates finished last season as co-champions of the Northwest Conference under new head coach Damion Jablonski. The team earned a berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament where they won its first two games before the event was canceled due to coronavirus.

After this past season, the Pirates hold the highest winning percentage of the decade in NCAA Division 3 basketball.

